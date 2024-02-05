Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $345.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.