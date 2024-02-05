Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $27.44 Average PT from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,974,000 after acquiring an additional 237,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,483,000 after purchasing an additional 793,590 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR opened at $20.17 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

