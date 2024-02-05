Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $26.48 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

