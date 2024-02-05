PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.