Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.8 %

PAHC opened at $10.63 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on PAHC

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,962 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.