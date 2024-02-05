Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

