Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDM opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 1,502,757 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 89.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 742,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

