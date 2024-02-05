Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.17.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -9.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

