Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

