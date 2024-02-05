Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) & Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ono Pharmaceutical and Pliant Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 185.06%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 25.43% 16.32% 14.16% Pliant Therapeutics -2,872.79% -32.50% -30.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Pliant Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $3.31 billion N/A $834.15 million $1.85 9.56 Pliant Therapeutics $3.55 million 293.99 -$123.32 million ($2.79) -6.24

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Pliant Therapeutics. Pliant Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Pliant Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia. The company also provides Glactiv tablets for type 2 diabetes; Forxiga tablets for diabetes; Onoact Intravenous Infusion for tachyarrhythmia; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Coralan for chronic heart failure; Orencia injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease; Ongentys tablets for Parkinson's disease; Parsabiv, an intravenous infusion for dialysis patients; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Onon capsules and Dry Syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as Recalbon tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it develops products for hepatocellular and urothelial carcinoma; ovarian, bladder, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, colorectal, thyroid, cell lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid leukemia; solid tumors; myelodysplastic syndrome; melanoma; T-cell lymphoma; tachyarrhythmia; pemphigus; scleroderma; seizures; diabetic polyneuropathy; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune diseases; narcolepsy; and thrombosis. The company has a collaboration with Adimab, LLC to discover novel antibody drugs; and a research collaboration with Turbine Ltd. to identify and validate novel oncology targets. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. It also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors; and PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.