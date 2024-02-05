Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Porvair stock opened at GBX 669.90 ($8.52) on Monday. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 522 ($6.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,914.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

