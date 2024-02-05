PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $2.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00157371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10,800.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

