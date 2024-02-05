Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $181,843.20 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ian Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

