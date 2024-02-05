Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Stock Up 1.4 %

DOV opened at $158.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.