Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Issued By William Blair

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MANH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $250.56 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

