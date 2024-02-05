Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for LendingClub Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LendingClub by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.