Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By Northland Capmk

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.