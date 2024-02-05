Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Cut by Zacks Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

