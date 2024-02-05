Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 4.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.