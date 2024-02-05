Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Masimo Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.
MASI opened at $134.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.
