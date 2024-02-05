Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 60,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 176,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.