Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,406,000 after purchasing an additional 152,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

