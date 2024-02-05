RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RADCOM in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RADCOM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

