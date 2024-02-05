Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

