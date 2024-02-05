Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rapid7 by 27.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

