Raymond James Comments on Boralex Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.10 million.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

BLX opened at C$32.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

