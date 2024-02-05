Raymond James Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.08.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 2.0 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$18.14 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$30.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.