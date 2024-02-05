RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $2,992,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

