Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

