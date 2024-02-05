Regional Management (RM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RM stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

RM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,774.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

