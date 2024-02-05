Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Request has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $82.55 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016240 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,150.32 or 0.99996795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010995 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00180294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0819681 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,309,536.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.