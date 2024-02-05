Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

