Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTM. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,233.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Featured Stories

