Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

