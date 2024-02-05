Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dundee and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dundee alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 6 1 2.64

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $41.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Dundee.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dundee has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dundee and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 8.65 $13.16 million ($0.12) -5.42 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.42 $1.92 billion $1.21 33.28

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Dundee on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.