Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its 200-day moving average is $291.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

