Roth Capital Comments on Clearfield, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clearfield in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

CLFD stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $441.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

