Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MAMA has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.7 %

MAMA opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mama’s Creations

In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

