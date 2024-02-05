Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $246.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

TT stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $278.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average is $218.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.