Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $3.53 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Safe has a market capitalization of $73.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00008191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10,800.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00123771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00037564 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020860 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53178852 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

