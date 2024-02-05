Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Saia Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $534.51 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $535.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.61 and its 200-day moving average is $415.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Saia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Saia by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Saia by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

