SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $3.22 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $30,412.05 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016206 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,092.38 or 0.99968249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011017 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00179931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02686418 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $26,692.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

