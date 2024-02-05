Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

