Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.
Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
