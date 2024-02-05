Sherritt International (S) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International Trading Up 1.7 %

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

