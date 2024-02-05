Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $25.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.87.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.