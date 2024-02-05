Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SONY opened at $98.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

