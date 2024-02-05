Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.
Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance
Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
