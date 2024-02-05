Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $165,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

