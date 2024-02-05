Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

