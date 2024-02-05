State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

